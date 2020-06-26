No Chinook fishing in South Fork this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - There will be no Chinook fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River this year. The South Fork is usually one of the latest fisheries in Idaho to open, but with not enough fish returning, it won't be open at all

Lance Hebdon, with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, says while nothing is for sure, ocean temperatures and changing ecosystems over the last couple of years haven't been good for fish leaving Idaho.

As a result, the population of returning salmon as adults has dropped off. Hebdon added that even with low returns this year, next year might not see a high return either.

“One thing we do know is that the early indications we’re seeing with the return of salmon that only spend one year in the ocean known as jack’s. The jack return we are seeing this year is one of the worst we have seen in the last 20 years, so that doesn’t bode well for any of the Chinook fisheries in the snake next year,” Hebdon said.

Hebdon remains somewhat optimistic, and hopes that allowing fish through the fishery and not catching them this year should help the population down the road.

