Tripp, Helen Marie

June 15, 2020, age 87
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEROME—Helen Marie Tripp, 87, of Jerome, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Desano Place of Jerome.

Helen was born in Lewiston, Idaho on May 27, 1933 to John Walter Emerson and Mable Marie Emerson.  She had 2 older brothers, Don and Bill Emerson.  She grew up in Genesee, Idaho.  She attended the University of Idaho and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority.  She met her future husband, Reginald Dean Tripp at a dance in Moscow, Idaho. He was a student at Washington State College in Pullman, Washington at the time. They were married and moved to Houston, Texas for Reg to finish an Air Force obligation. Their 1st child was born there (Jane Marie). Reg went to work for Boeing in Seattle and they had 2 more Children (John Bryson and Catherine Louise). 

Helen spent her time as a housewife and loved playing bridge, sewing and was involved in Welcome Wagon and other community groups.  Mom and dad (and the 3 kids) moved back and forth to Huntsville, Alabama 2 times for dad’s job.  They even spent a year in Bourges, France with dad’s job.  They retired to Surprise, Arizona and lived there until Dad Passed in 2008. Mom then came to Twin Falls to be close to Janie. 

Helen is survived by Janie and Cathy, and John’s wife Terry; grandchildren, Amy and Chris Palmer (Janie and Jeff Palmer), Byson Tripp, Marta Harrison and Emily Hester McCullough (John and Terry Tripp) and Jeff Young (Cathy and Dave Young), and great grandchildren Max and Cassius (Chris and Nina) and John (Marta and Rich).

Cremation was under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

