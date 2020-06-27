BASE jumpers honor missing man

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A couple dozen BASE jumpers took part in a memorial jump for Austin Carey, the missing BASE jumper, Friday evening.

Jumpers took turns leaping off the Perrine bridge, in honor of Carey who was a well known BASE jumper, so the jumping community came together to honor his memory with the thing he loved the most.

Carey was last seen Thursday June 18, up river from Pillar Falls, after completing a successful jump with a friend.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office as well as Search and Rescue have been searching the area for him since.

