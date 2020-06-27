Burley woman organizes gratitude walk for Mini-Cassia police

Burley, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Law enforcement officers in the Mini-Cassia area received a show of gratitude Friday evening.

Burley resident Darla Eames took it upon herself to organize a gratitude walk called “Back the Blue.”

The walk began at 6 p.m., Friday night starting at Dworshak Elementary School and ending in front of the police station.

All participants were encouraged to write letters of appreciation for Mini-Cassia officers, which were then given to the police department once they arrived.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about caring about our neighbors, caring about our police. They have a really hard job to do, and we need to be there to take care of them, as they take care of all the hard stuff.” Said Eames

She goes on to say there is a lot of negative things going on in our world right now, and hopefully this show of appreciation for law enforcement can be something positive.

