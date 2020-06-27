Advertisement

Ex-Idaho budget director will be jailed in child porn case

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -A judge has sentenced a former Idaho budget director to 90 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

The Idaho Press reported that Judge Lynn Norton sentenced 77-year-old Martin Peterson earlier this week after he agreed to a plea deal in January.

Prosecutors said Peterson was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child dating back to 2015, but 12 of the charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Peterson worked as budget director under two former governors, and served on the staff of Democratic Sen. Frank Church.

