Health experts anticipate influx of older virus patients

There are no new hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -A health expert says hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely bringing the illness home to their parents and grandparents.

Barton Hill of St. Luke’s Health System says most of the people testing positive recently have been in their 20s and 30s and don’t need hospitalization.

But he says older adults are more vulnerable.

Idaho’s daily confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by about 10% to nearly 5,000 on Friday.

And the percentage of people testing positive jumped from 2.8% to 7.8% over the last two weeks.

