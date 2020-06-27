Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Idaho budget director to 90 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material. The Idaho Press reported that Judge Lynn Norton sentenced 77-year-old Martin Peterson earlier this week after he agreed to a plea deal in January. Prosecutors said Peterson was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child dating back to 2015, but 12 of the charges were dismissed in the plea agreement. Peterson worked as budget director under two former governors, and served on the staff of Democratic Sen. Frank Church.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A health expert says hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely bringing the illness home to their parents and grandparents. Barton Hill of St. Luke’s Health System says most of the people testing positive recently have been in their 20s and 30s and don't need hospitalization. But he says older adults are more vulnerable. Idaho's daily confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by about 10% to nearly 5,000 on Friday. And the percentage of people testing positive jumped from 2.8% to 7.8% over the last two weeks.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear has attacked a federal biologist during a surprise encounter at a research site in Montana’s Centennial Valley. The Missoulian reported that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesperson Joseph Szuszwalak said the biologist, who was not named, was treated for serious bite wounds Wednesday before being released from a hospital in Rexburg, Idaho. Szuszwalak says the biologist heard a noise in the brush while monitoring a sage grouse research project. The attack occurred in the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge. Both Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Idaho Department of Fish and Game are reviewing the incident.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012.The conservation groups are the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.The groups requested rules that would require ranchers to use non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent conflict in an effort to avoid killing wolves.