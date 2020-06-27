Idaho Regatta kicks off with boat parade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 45th annual Idaho Regatta had its boat parade Friday in Burley.

Boat testing and registration also took place.

The parade, which sets the stage for the weekend of racing, provides a chance for the community to get together.

The Regatta is home to more than 60 entries this year and brings people from all around.

“We love coming out here and enjoying the parade we are about to get in and all the fans and all the racers and they’re a really good family out here as far as the boats, " Joe Catanzarite of Nevada, said.

It’s like a big family reunion, it’s the farthest race away, but it’s the most fun, everybody is super awesome, " said Samantha MacDonald of California.

Races begin Saturday morning and continue throughout the weekend.

An awards ceremony will follow the conclusion of racing.

KMVT will be at the races this weekend.

