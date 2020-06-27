Advertisement

Idaho Regatta kicks off with boat parade

Races start Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 45th annual Idaho Regatta had its boat parade Friday in Burley.

Boat testing and registration also took place.

The parade, which sets the stage for the weekend of racing, provides a chance for the community to get together.

The Regatta is home to more than 60 entries this year and brings people from all around.

“We love coming out here and enjoying the parade we are about to get in and all the fans and all the racers and they’re a really good family out here as far as the boats, " Joe Catanzarite of Nevada, said.

It’s like a big family reunion, it’s the farthest race away, but it’s the most fun, everybody is super awesome, " said Samantha MacDonald of California.

Races begin Saturday morning and continue throughout the weekend.

An awards ceremony will follow the conclusion of racing.

KMVT will be at the races this weekend.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Burley woman organizes gratitude walk for Mini-Cassia police

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Law enforcement officers in the Mini-Cassia area will be receiving a show of gratitude Friday evening.

Community

10th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley begins

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
During that time people can go through the entire city of Twin Falls and look at pieces of art placed outside of different businesses and stores.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Hidden Valley Organic Dairy Farm

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:55 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
After a mile and a half on a dirt road through the rolling green fields in Paul, Idaho, sits Hidden Valley Organic Dairy. A place Managing Member Perry Van Tassell has been since he was a kid.

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital awarded sterile processing certification

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Minidoka Memorial Hospital has recently been awarded the sterile processing department certification.

Latest News

Obituaries

Hess, Katheryn Anna

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Katheryn Anna Hess, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Gooding.

Obituaries

Luttmer, Theodore “Ted” Gardner

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Theodore “Ted” Gardner Luttmer, 58, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell.

Obituaries

Bingham, Mekala

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
On June 13, 2020 Mekala Koyle Bingham (29) loving mother of Grant and Nash and wife of Hank Ray Bingham passed away in a tragic car accident. The Bingham family are residents of Dietrich, Idaho.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:52 AM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

News

1,500 food boxes to be given to Twin Falls County residents in-need

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM MDT
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the county of Twin Falls is offering some relief to those financially impacted and possibly struggling to keep food on the table.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Bellevue’s Hillside Farms adapts to change

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
KMVT highlights Hillside farms near Bellevue Idaho, showing how this high tech farm is constantly changing to be more efficient and protect Idaho's natural resources.