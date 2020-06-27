Impact of statewide spike of COVID-19 on Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As cases continue to rise in Twin Falls County, what’s next?

“Well, specifically for the city of Twin Falls, we have heard from the governor that he is extending the stage 4 order for another two weeks, so we will be continuing to follow that stage 4 order,” Josh Palmer, City of Twin Falls public information officer, said

Dr. Jonathan Tripp, a local family physician, credits the population density of Twin Falls in containing the virus so far.

"Well, I believe Twin Falls has a less dense population so people actually have this and socially distance naturally."

Tripp says the best way to contain more spread of the virus is through protecting yourself and others.

“I am encouraging people to wear masks, especially indoors. So if they are in a store that is densely populated, or if they are in, especially in a medical facility, you don’t want to catch it, and you don’t what to share it. The hardest part is you don’t even know if you have it because you may never have symptoms,” Tripp said.

For Tripp, it comes down to showing people you care.

“Nobody likes masks, I don’t really want to wear a mask, but I am willing to, so in case I get it I don’t share it with you,” Tripp stated.

