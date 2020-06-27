Lamb Weston responds to death following industrial accident at facility

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Lamb Weston gave comment following the death of a woman at their Twin Falls Facility.

48 year old Sadia Kawa died following an industrial accident on Wednesday. Through communication with Lamb Weston, KMVT received this statement in email.

“Regarding the terrible accident that occurred on Wednesday, our Lamb Weston team is heartbroken at the tragic loss of Ms. Kawa, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they grieve. We are taking this time to provide support for our team members and focus on the continued investigation of this terrible accident.”

They were unable to say more due to the ongoing investigation of the accident.

KMVT will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.