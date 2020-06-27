Advertisement

Largest soccer tournament in the Magic Valley starts Saturday

Canyon Rim Classic was postponed nearly two months because of COVID-19.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The largest soccer tournament in southern Idaho is just two days away.

The Canyon Rim Classic is coming to Twin Falls, June 27 and 28.

While the number of teams is lower than years past because of the pandemic, officials still anticipate about 95 are coming, compared to the usual 140-160.

Some major changes; no battle of the goalies event and no vendors, so pack your own food if you plan to attend.

Despite the number of COVID-19 cases drastically increasing the past couple of weeks, the board of directors has been in contact with the governor’s office and city officials.

The virus pushed back the event seven weeks.

The logo for the largest soccer tournament around.
The logo for the largest soccer tournament around.(Canyon Rim Classic)

“We’ve kind of encouraged around 4 guests or so per game. another thing were really doing to enforce social distance is there will be X’s on the sideline so family’s can sit and socially distance themselves,” explained April Burns of the Twin Falls Rapids.

Matches are occurring at both Canyon Ridge High School and Sunway Soccer Complex.

