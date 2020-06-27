Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health experts anticipate influx of older virus patients

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A health expert says hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely bringing the illness home to their parents and grandparents. Barton Hill of St. Luke’s Health System says most of the people testing positive recently have been in their 20s and 30s and don't need hospitalization. But he says older adults are more vulnerable. Idaho's daily confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by about 10% to nearly 5,000 on Friday. And the percentage of people testing positive jumped from 2.8% to 7.8% over the last two weeks.

WOLVES-PETITION DENIED

State commission rejects petition to limit killing of wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012.The conservation groups are the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.The groups requested rules that would require ranchers to use non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent conflict in an effort to avoid killing wolves.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon could see "exponential growth" in COVID in worst case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.

TRIBES-OIL DRILLING

Blackfeet Nation drafts bill to protect Badger-Two Medicine

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The Blackfeet Nation announced Thursday a proposal to permanently protect the Badger-Two Medicine as a cultural heritage area, shielding it from oil and gas drilling in northwestern Montana. A tribal official says designating the region a cultural heritage area would help permanently protect the area considered sacred. The proposal would continue to allow public access for traditional recreational uses and allow noncommercial timber harvest for forest health and fire protection. A citizen advisory group with tribal and non-tribal stakeholders would also be created to work with the U.S. Forest Service on a long-term management plan.

FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT

1 dead in industrial accident at Idaho potato company plant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Potato manufacturing company Lamb Weston has announced that an employee at its Twin Falls facility died in an industrial accident this week. The Idaho State Journal reported that Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said 48-year-old Sadia Kawa died in the accident Wednesday. Company spokeswoman Shelby Stoolman said plant is currently closed and an investigation is underway. No other details about the accident were released. Lamb Weston produces frozen potato products in Twin Falls that are sold to retailers across the country.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

2 hurt in small plane crash in Eastern Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Cessna 182 with a family of four on board crashed in Eastern Oregon's Wallowa County Thursday evening. Wallowa County Sheriff Steve Rogers says both parents were transported by air ambulance for medical treatment. The two children were not injured. The Bulletin reports the crash, which happened at Memloose Airstrip, is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Airstrip is in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest southeast of Imnaha. It’s considered a remote access and emergency services airport by the Oregon Aviation Department.