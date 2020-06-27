Officials remind community about firework safety ahead of 4th of July

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Many people are excited for the 4th of July coming up, between the barbecues and the fireworks, but there are things you should remember before setting off fireworks.

Lighting off fireworks is legal in Idaho from June 23rd until midnight on the 5th of July.

“In Twin Falls county, you are only allowed, in Idaho you are only allowed to set off safe and sane fireworks,” said Fire Marshal at the Twin Falls Fire Department Tim Lauda. “In Twin Falls county you are also only allowed to sell safe and sane fireworks.”

Lauda checks every firework stand to make sure they are following the laws before they can open for business.

“Have a means of extinguisher there, a garden hose is a good idea, when you are done put them in a bucket, a 5 gallon bucket and put them in the bucket of water. Soak them and don’t put them in the trash until the next day, make sure they are good and wet,” said Lauda.

Adult supervision is important, as it can help prevent burns.

The most benign of fireworks like sparklers can cause the most significant injuries, some of the things that we don’t think about is that sparklers burn up to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit so when kids touch them they can cause burns, light hair and clothes on fire, so even the littlest of fireworks we need to remember can be some of the most dangerous when we don’t pay attention to them,” said Sam Schwab, a paramedic with Magic Valley Paramedics.

Keeping fireworks from year to year is illegal.

“Unless you get a permit to store those, you aren’t allowed to keep those, if you want to get rid of fireworks without lighting them off, again you soak them in a bucket of water for 24 hours before throwing them away,” said Lauda.

