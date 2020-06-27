Twin Falls School District upholds graduation traditions

MVHS June 27, 7 p.m. Bruin StadiumTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, typical high school graduations were almost obsolete, but the Twin Falls School District is committed to giving their seniors a traditional celebration.

This year graduation parades were put on, in lieu of ceremonies filled with Pomp and Circumstance. Now seniors in the Twin Falls School District will get to display their caps and gowns once more. KMVT asked High school senior Jaren Rose if he thought an in-person graduation was a possibility this year.

“We were up until the end of the school year, where we realized the whole COVID thing got bad enough where we couldn’t,” Rose said. “I’m glad to be graduated it was fun in high school and all but I’m glad to move on.”

The Twin Falls School district had a plan to do in-person graduations from the very beginning.

“The parades were outstanding I mean a lot of fun but one of the things we wanted to commit to was having an in-person graduation when we could and when it was appropriate,” said Director of Secondary School, LT Erickson

Not all is back to normal, as social distancing measures will be in place at all graduations, but even with the major changes to this school year , the Twin Falls School District will do their best to uphold tradition.

“We’re giving guidance to the families as they are coming in to make sure that you know as a family they can sit together, they live together so they can all sit together in the stands but to make sure they are all spread out through the bleachers,” said Erickson

