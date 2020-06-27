Advertisement

Twin Falls School District upholds graduation traditions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, typical high school graduations were almost obsolete, but the Twin Falls School District is committed to giving their seniors a traditional celebration.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, typical high school graduations were almost obsolete, but the Twin Falls School District is committed to giving their seniors a traditional celebration.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MVHS June 27, 7 p.m. Bruin StadiumTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, typical high school graduations were almost obsolete, but the Twin Falls School District is committed to giving their seniors a traditional celebration.

This year graduation parades were put on, in lieu of ceremonies filled with Pomp and Circumstance. Now seniors in the Twin Falls School District will get to display their caps and gowns once more. KMVT asked High school senior Jaren Rose if he thought an in-person graduation was a possibility this year.

“We were up until the end of the school year, where we realized the whole COVID thing got bad enough where we couldn’t,” Rose said. “I’m glad to be graduated it was fun in high school and all but I’m glad to move on.”

The Twin Falls School district had a plan to do in-person graduations from the very beginning.

“The parades were outstanding I mean a lot of fun but one of the things we wanted to commit to was having an in-person graduation when we could and when it was appropriate,” said Director of Secondary School, LT Erickson

Not all is back to normal, as social distancing measures will be in place at all graduations, but even with the major changes to this school year , the Twin Falls School District will do their best to uphold tradition.

“We’re giving guidance to the families as they are coming in to make sure that you know as a family they can sit together, they live together so they can all sit together in the stands but to make sure they are all spread out through the bleachers,” said Erickson

Twin Falls School District Graduations
MVHS June 27, 7 p.m. Bruin Stadium
TFHS June 29, 7 p.m. Bruin Stadium
CRHS June 30, 7 p.m. Riverhawk Stadium

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Impact of statewide spike of COVID-19 on Twin Falls County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Tripp says the best way to contain more spread of the virus is through protecting yourself and others.

News

Lamb Weston responds to death following industrial accident at facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Lamb Weston gave comment following the death of a woman at their Twin Falls Facility.

News

Health experts anticipate influx of older virus patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho’s daily confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by about 10% to nearly 5,000 on Friday.

News

Ex-Idaho budget director will be jailed in child porn case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Judge Lynn Norton sentenced 77-year-old Martin Peterson earlier this week after he agreed to a plea deal in January.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized following crash west of Filer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 30 at 2000 E, just west of Filer.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

News

BASE jumpers honor missing man

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Jumpers took turns leaping off the Perrine bridge, in honor of Carey who was a well known BASE jumpe

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM MDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Health officials clear up mask misconceptions

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:32 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
It comes down to wearing the right size of mask, and one that you can breathe easily in, and that masks are not one size fits all.

Better Together

Experts explain how to maintain healthy habits acquired during the pandemic

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:09 PM MDT
|
By Emily Elisha
When thinking about the coronavirus, it’s hard to think of anything good. In a world that seems always on the go... Some did say, it forced them to slow down.