Community food distribution sees large turnout

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -1,500 food boxes were handed out to Twin Falls County residents On Saturday. KMVT spoke with city and county officials who explain how it’s moments like these that show the humanity of Twin Falls.

In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. The USDA Corona-Virus Food Assistance Program and the Idaho Food Bank were able to supply 750 families with two boxes of food each containing items purchased from local farmers and producers.

“The need is great I think the need is here, and I think people are looking for what they can do to asset them to help them get through these difficult times of distancing and just some of the confusion around just what is supposed to happen in today’s life,” said County Commissioner Brent Reinke

The Twin Falls county and city, The Mustard Seed, Team Rubicon, and Twin Falls Police, and community members, make up 50 volunteers in order to put this on.

“I got a pretty simple task, I’m just lifting boxes but you know. Said Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler. “I just think it is important that when a community is in need we all need to come together to support those who that are suffering through hard times.”

Saturday’s distribution began at 10 in the morning and volunteers tell KMVT the need for food was so high they had more than 250 cars in line hours before they began handing out boxes.

“I think it is important for all of us to recognize that our own neighbors in our own community are struggling, and it is important to do what we can do help them out but also do what we can do to keep COVID at bay,” said Rothweiler.

This community food distribution program will be put on every 4th Saturday of the month for the next 4 months. The next one is set for July 25. If the public is interested in being a volunteer for upcoming distributions they ask that you call the Mustard Seed at 208-733-9515.

Produce box contents Combination box contents Potato local (grown in Idaho) 5# bag Broccoli and Carrots mix 12 oz bag Yellow onion medium 3# bag Spinach 10 oz Apple local (grown in Idaho) 3# bag Jumbo red onion 1 ct Orange 4# bag Apple local (grown in Idaho) Yam or sweet potato 2# Arcadian mix 1# bag Stonefruit 2# bag Petite red potato roasted garlic rosemary in microwaveable bag 1# Romaine Heart 3ct bag Petite yellow potato roasted toasted onion in microwaveable bag 1# Strawberry 1# clam Pre-cooked buffet ham (Idaho producer) 3# bag Broccoli and carrots mix 12 oz bag Fully cooked chiken thigh 1# bag Arcadian mix 1# bag 2% milk gallon Bell pepper 2# bag Salted butter stick 1# bag Block mild cheddar 1# bag Shredded Colby jack cheese 2# bag String cheese 16 oz bag

“It’s the humanity of Twin Falls that makes us so great, and I’m blessed to be part of this experience and I hope that we as a community can continue to rise up and continue to help those less fortunate.”

