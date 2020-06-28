Advertisement

Community food distribution sees large turnout

1,500 food boxes given to Twin Falls County residents
1,500 food boxes were handed out to Twin Falls County residents On Saturday. KMVT spoke with city and county officials who explain how it’s moments like these that show the humanity of Twin Falls.
(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -1,500 food boxes were handed out to Twin Falls County residents On Saturday. KMVT spoke with city and county officials who explain how it’s moments like these that show the humanity of Twin Falls.

In response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. The USDA Corona-Virus Food Assistance Program and the Idaho Food Bank were able to supply 750 families with two boxes of food each containing items purchased from local farmers and producers.

“The need is great I think the need is here, and I think people are looking for what they can do to asset them to help them get through these difficult times of distancing and just some of the confusion around just what is supposed to happen in today’s life,” said County Commissioner Brent Reinke

The Twin Falls county and city, The Mustard Seed, Team Rubicon, and Twin Falls Police, and community members, make up 50 volunteers in order to put this on.

“I got a pretty simple task, I’m just lifting boxes but you know. Said Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler. “I just think it is important that when a community is in need we all need to come together to support those who that are suffering through hard times.”

Saturday’s distribution began at 10 in the morning and volunteers tell KMVT the need for food was so high they had more than 250 cars in line hours before they began handing out boxes.

“I think it is important for all of us to recognize that our own neighbors in our own community are struggling, and it is important to do what we can do help them out but also do what we can do to keep COVID at bay,” said Rothweiler.

This community food distribution program will be put on every 4th Saturday of the month for the next 4 months. The next one is set for July 25. If the public is interested in being a volunteer for upcoming distributions they ask that you call the Mustard Seed at 208-733-9515.

Produce box contentsCombination box contents
Potato local (grown in Idaho) 5# bagBroccoli and Carrots mix 12 oz bag
Yellow onion medium 3# bagSpinach 10 oz
Apple local (grown in Idaho) 3# bagJumbo red onion 1 ct
Orange 4# bagApple local (grown in Idaho)
Yam or sweet potato 2#Arcadian mix 1# bag
Stonefruit 2# bagPetite red potato roasted garlic rosemary in microwaveable bag 1#
Romaine Heart 3ct bagPetite yellow potato roasted toasted onion in microwaveable bag 1#
Strawberry 1# clamPre-cooked buffet ham (Idaho producer) 3# bag
Broccoli and carrots mix 12 oz bagFully cooked chiken thigh 1# bag
Arcadian mix 1# bag2% milk gallon
Bell pepper 2# bagSalted butter stick 1# bag
Block mild cheddar 1# bag
Shredded Colby jack cheese 2# bag
String cheese 16 oz bag

“It’s the humanity of Twin Falls that makes us so great, and I’m blessed to be part of this experience and I hope that we as a community can continue to rise up and continue to help those less fortunate.”

