Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide. Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said a correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Harris was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A young black bear is back in the wild in western Wyoming after being rescued as a cub. Seven-year-old Taz MacBride encountered the bear cub in his grandmother's back yard in Jackson Hole last October. Taz named the cub “Hissy” because it hissed at him. Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologists determined the cub probably wouldn't survive the winter on his own. They captured the cub and sent him to a black bear rehab facility in Idaho. The bear gained more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) over the next eight months. Taz was on hand to see the bear's recent release back into the wild.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he's pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.