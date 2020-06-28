Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. MDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested eight people and fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters who threw rocks and bottles during demonstrations in front of law enforcement buildings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the series of confrontations began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, where protesters seeking racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month used fencing and street barricades to block off a street. Police say that lasers were shined into officers eyes, and rocks, bottles and paint were thrown at them during the demonstration. Civil liberties advocates said in a lawsuit Sunday that the police response to recent demonstrations appeared designed to squelch free speech.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide. Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said a correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Harris was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A young black bear is back in the wild in western Wyoming after being rescued as a cub. Seven-year-old Taz MacBride encountered the bear cub in his grandmother's back yard in Jackson Hole last October. Taz named the cub “Hissy” because it hissed at him. Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologists determined the cub probably wouldn't survive the winter on his own. They captured the cub and sent him to a black bear rehab facility in Idaho. The bear gained more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) over the next eight months. Taz was on hand to see the bear's recent release back into the wild.