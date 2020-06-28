KMVT Weather Forecast

Garrett Hottle - Sunday Update

Sunday, June 28th, 2020

We’re ending the weekend and the month of June on a wet note with plenty of rain shower activity and cooler temperatures resulting from a system that moved in overnight Saturday. As of this afternoon, we’ve seen more than quarter of an inch in rainfall today in some places across the Magic Valley, and more will be possible through Tuesday as the system makes its way through the area. High temperatures today will probably cap out in the 50s, and overnight lows in the the higher elevations will land in the 40s and close to freezing in the higher elevations. Because of this, it’s even possible we could see a few inches of accumulating snow fall in the higher elevations above 7,500 feet. There is a Special Weather Statement in effect for northern Blaine County in the Sun Valley Region where some of this snow fall and heavy rain at the lower elevations will be possible. Isolated debris flows, rock slides, and reduced visibility is possible on roadways, so please exercise caution when traveling and check road reports ahead of time by calling 511.

Overnight tonight, we’ll maintain a chance for more scattered rain in the valley, but we should get a brief break in the action before Monday morning. By around 4-5 a.m. Monday morning, more rain will move into the area and it definitely wouldn’t hurt to give yourself extra time for making the commute to work. More precipitation will stream through the area for the rest of the day and we’ll have a chance for scattered rain showers and storms in both the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley tomorrow. Expect unseasonably cool temperatures to start off the week, as high temperatures will once again land in the 50s across the area.

By Tuesday, there’s still the possibility of more scattered rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm in our forecast, but it looks this will mark the tail end of this current system. Temperatures will also begin to warm by about 10 degrees on Tuesday and we’ll see highs in the 60s and 70s. Despite that, breezy conditions will linger around and sustained winds between 10-20 mph, and gusts as strong as 25 mph are possible in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.

For Wednesday we’ll have a slight chance of p.m. rain showers in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley, but overall things should begin to clear out and we’ll have a good chance at seeing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm for the rest of the week, and it looks like we’ll finish off the week with mostly sunny skies in both the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley through the July 4th weekend. At the moment, it looks like we’ll have sunny skies in both the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley on July 4th (Saturday) with highs in the 90s and 80s.

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley with mostly cloudy skies.

Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Magic Valley Low: 45

Wood River Valley Low: 39

MONDAY: Rain showers and possibly p.m. thunderstorms in the Magic Valley with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers and possibly p.m. thunderstorms in the Wood River Valley with mostly cloudy skies. Mountain snow is possible, with a snow level of 6,600 ft. rising to 7,900 ft. In the afternoon.

Magic Valley High: 59 Low: 49

Wood River Valley High: 54 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers and possibly p.m. thunderstorms in the Magic Valley with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers and possibly p.m. thunderstorms in the Wood River Valley with mostly cloudy skies.

Winds: W 5-15 mph

Magic Valley High: 71 Low: 52

Wood River Valley High: 64 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer in the Magic Valley with a slight a chance of p.m. rain showers. Mostly sunny in the Wood River Valley with a slight chance of p.m. rain showers. Breezy.

Winds: W 10-20 mph, with gusts as strong as 25 mph

Magic Valley High: 78 Low: 51

Wood River Valley High: 68 Low: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the Magic Valley, and sunny in the Wood River Valley.

Magic Valley High: 84 Low: 56

Wood River Valley High: 74 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Sunny in the Magic Valley and mostly sunny in the Wood River Valley.

Magic Valley High: 89 Low: 59

Wood River Valley High: 78 Low: 52

SATURDAY (Independence Day): Sunny and hot in the Magic Valley, and sunny and warm in the Wood River Valley.

Magic Valley High: 90

Wood River Valley High: 80

