Minidoka Memorial Hospital donates bikes to community kids

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Some lucky kids were met with a surprise Friday morning at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

All the different departments and teams at Minidoka Memorial Hospital got together to build bikes.

The hospital reached out to the different schools and the Boys and Girls Club in the area to see if they knew of any kids who could benefit from a bike.

Then they were all invited to the hospital for the surprise. Blake Hollingsworth, the Human Resources Director at the hospital hopes that it shows the community how much they care about them.

“Our way of giving back, we know that times are interesting, we have some challenges, but this is one opportunity that kids can get out of their house and be active,” said Hollingsworth.

This is the first year that Minidoka Memorial has done something like this, and they hope to be able to do it again. McCain Food and Fred Meyer helped them purchase the bikes.

