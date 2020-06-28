Advertisement

Officials release update on search for missing man

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Reclamation have decided to scale back recovery efforts in the search for Austin Carey, the Twin Falls man who was last seen more than a week ago.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In a joint statement sent to KMVT, they write they remain hopeful the efforts are successful.

“Both agencies continue to work closely on releases out of Milner Dam, and Reclamation is ensuring area power and water managers are apprised of developing events.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office has decided to scale back efforts, and based on these discussions, Reclamation will be increasing flows through the Pillar Falls reach, beginning Monday, June 29. The lowered flows in the Pillar Falls reach should stay constant Saturday and Sunday. Reclamation expects flows in the Snake River to revert to normal operations over a three-day period.

The increase in flows will alter hydraulic conditions in the river, which could possibly facilitate a timelier recovery of Austin.

The family of Austin wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to all responders and agencies that have been involved in this effort.”

