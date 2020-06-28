Officials release update on search for missing man

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Reclamation have decided to scale back recovery efforts in the search for Austin Carey, the Twin Falls man who was last seen more than a week ago.

In a joint statement sent to KMVT, they write they remain hopeful the efforts are successful.

“Both agencies continue to work closely on releases out of Milner Dam, and Reclamation is ensuring area power and water managers are apprised of developing events.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office has decided to scale back efforts, and based on these discussions, Reclamation will be increasing flows through the Pillar Falls reach, beginning Monday, June 29. The lowered flows in the Pillar Falls reach should stay constant Saturday and Sunday. Reclamation expects flows in the Snake River to revert to normal operations over a three-day period.

The increase in flows will alter hydraulic conditions in the river, which could possibly facilitate a timelier recovery of Austin.

The family of Austin wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to all responders and agencies that have been involved in this effort.”

Previous coverage on search for Carey BASE jumpers honor missing man Jumpers took turns leaping off the Perrine bridge, in honor of Carey who was a well known BASE jumper, so the jumping community came together to honor his memory with the thing he loved the most. River search efforts continues for missing Twin Falls man The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, as well as search and rescue teams from Twin Falls have been working long hours and days, in hopes of helping find closure for a man that went missing days ago. Bureau of Reclamation to lower water levels to aid missing BASE jumper search Stevens says the process of lowering water levels in the river is a large process. Stevens says to lower the water at Pillar Falls, levels must begin to fall at American Falls. That’s nearly 90 miles up river.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.