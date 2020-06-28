Advertisement

Pet owners train dogs to avoid rattlesnakes

Pet owners gathered in Jerome on Saturday, with the goal to train their dogs to avoid deadly snake bites
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Pet owners gathered in Jerome Saturday, with the goal to train their dogs to avoid deadly snake bites

The High Desert Pointing Dog Club hosted the Nevada based group ‘Get Rattled.’

This group helps train dogs who may take part in hiking, camping, and hunting to avoid rattlesnakes.

Negative reinforcement is done with the use of an e-collar and a live rattlesnake. The dog’s natural curiosity to the snake is corrected by exposing them to the scent and sight of the snake. The dog then learns to avoid dangerous encounters.

“Not only is this important for saving the dogs lives, but it kind of becomes a warning beacon for the owners as well, again especially people who like to run their dogs off leash who take them out on hiking or trail runs, the dog will become a warning,” said John Potash, owner of Get Rattled

Get Rattled is always seeking new locations where the service is needed, and The High Desert Pointing Dog Club focuses on dog training as well.

