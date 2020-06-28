Advertisement

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:55 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT/CNN) - Together in life and together in death, a pair of high school sweethearts from Texas who had been married for 53 years died from coronavirus side-by-side, holding hands.

Son Tim Tarpley says his parents, Curtis and Betty Tarpley, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. His mother was admitted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth shortly before his father, and she declined faster.

“My mom called me and said, ‘Hey, I want to let you know I’m ready to go.’ And I yelled and screamed,” Tim Tarpley said.

Curtis and Betty Tarpley were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. They were high school sweethearts who had been married for 53 years.
Curtis and Betty Tarpley were both diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time in June. They were high school sweethearts who had been married for 53 years.(Source: Tarpley Family/KTVT/CNN)

He then called his dad, who was on a different floor of the hospital.

“He said, ‘How’s your mom?’ I said, ‘Well, she’s not good. She may not make it past tomorrow.’ It was like at that moment, knowing that my mom was then gonna go, it was OK for him to go,” Tim Tarpley said.

Tim Tarpley says nurses he’d never met, especially one he only knows as Blake, made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room.

“He [Blake] really went out of his way to get my mom moved from her room to his room, and then, he just placed their hands near each other. Next thing we know, they grabbed each other’s hand, and that’s how they went,” Tim Tarpley said.

It was a gesture by “unsung heroes” whom Tim Tarpley says he can never thank enough.

Copyright 2020 KTVT, Tarpley Family via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Texas nurses move married couple dying of COVID-19 to same room for last moments

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.

National

1 dead after shooting at business center in California; suspect killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials say the suspect, a 31-year-old who still hasn’t been identified, has a history with the workplace.

National

Shooting at Ky. park during Breonna Taylor protest leaves 1 dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Deputies performed life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

Latest News

National

State of schools still unclear for the fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Parents, students and teachers are wondering what the new year will look like.

News

Officials release update on search for missing man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Reclamation have decided to scale back recovery efforts in the search for Austin Carey, the Twin Falls man who was last seen more than a week ago.

News

Community food distribution sees large turnout

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
1,500 food boxes were handed out to Twin Falls County residents On Saturday. KMVT spoke with city and county officials who explain how it’s moments like these that show the humanity of Twin Falls.

News

Pet owners train dogs to avoid rattlesnakes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Pet owners gathered in Jerome on Saturday, with the goal to train their dogs to avoid deadly snake bites

National Politics

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LYNN BERRY
Joe Biden is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump over a report that he says, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops and stand up to Russia.

National

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

Updated: 7 hours ago
Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday.