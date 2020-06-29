45th Idaho Regatta concludes with good turnout despite rain

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -No matter rain or shine, boat racers at the Idaho Regatta were out in full force Sunday morning. KMVT spoke with some out-of-state participants who shared their passion for boat racing.

Sunday concluded the 45th annual Idaho Regatta in Burley. With the rain coming down event organizers tell KMVT they were surprised to still see such a large turn-out of die-hard fans and racers, despite the weather. Coming from Lake Havasu Arizona, John Hart said his family has been coming to the Idaho Regatta for 45 years. As he is a third generation racer.

“This is one of the races that is near and dear to our heart,” said Hart. “It’s just surreal, because 30 years ago, I was a little kid sitting on that slide watching this very boat back into the water, 30 years later to drive it, is just amazing.”

It’s the adrenaline that keeps Hart and many others coming back to racing boats

“There is just nothing like it, It is absolute controlled chaos, it is a lot of fun. When you go fast on the water, you know 130 on water is like 260 on land it’s such a different experience.” Hart says.

For the first time, the Idaho regatta welcomed a sibling racing duo from Buckley Washington, ready to show their love for boat racing.

“The people and the adrenaline, like we have a second family here,” said Marissa Bartels. “But yeah it is the adrenaline that keeps us coming back, just the atmosphere of being at race.”

The Idaho regatta first-timers say they would be more than happy to come back to Burley next year.

“Hope so, if we are invited back, then we will definitely be here,” says Marina Bartels

