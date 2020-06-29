’48 HOURS’ — The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge

(CBS) - When a person submits their DNA to a genealogy database in search of relatives or information about their ancestry, they should know that in certain cases their DNA profile may be accessed by law enforcement to help track down criminals. That’s exactly what happened in a murder investigation that Anne Marie Green has been following for 48 Hours, for more than two years.

When Carol Dodge’s daughter Angie was murdered in the summer of 1996, she thought the killer would be brought to justice quickly. Idaho Falls police had his DNA — a pristine sample, says DNA expert Dr. Greg Hampikian.

“It’s a single profile, a complete identification,” Hampikian said. “One man to the exclusion of everyone on the planet.”

But for nearly two decades police couldn’t find a match to the DNA. So in 2014, then case Det. Patrick McKenna searched a small DNA database owned by Ancestry.com, which used to be public, and got a hit.

“It led us to this Michael Usry Jr., who just happened to be a filmmaker,” said Carol Dodge.

Michael Usry had made this short film called “Murderabilia.”

“‘Murderabilia' got me the reputation of being a person who is really into murder,” Usry said.

Police picked Usry up for questioning and collected his DNA.

“They finally had to look at me and go, ‘We think that you, Michael Usry, you know, we think that you’re — involved in this murder case,’” he said.

Usry turned out not to be the killer. but, in the end, the man who did match the DNA, was actually a distant relative Usry didn’t even know existed. A man who, in 1996, was living just across the street from Angie Dodge.

