Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

According to police, Josiah Brantley was last seen in the 2500 block of Holton Street on Monday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and orange shorts.

Police say Josiah has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 90 pounds and is about 4 feet tall.

If you have any information in this case, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please Share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Josiah Brantley, last seen around Holton Street in...

Posted by FDLE on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health District identifies COVID-19 clusters at McCain Foods, Magic Valley Growers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
On Monday, a spokesperson for South Central Public Health said in an email the facilities with ongoing clusters are McCain Foods located in Cassia County and Magic Valley Growers located in Gooding County. In the email, Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health indicated as of Friday afternoon there had been 12 total cases of coronavirus identified at McCain Foods in Burley, and that seven of those cases are still being monitored.

KMVT | Weather | Twin Falls, ID

Summer snow blankets portions of Wood River Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Portions of the Wood River Valley woke up to more than 6 inches of snow on Monday morning, as the end of June looked more like a mid-winter morning.

National

‘Enough’: 1 killed in shooting in Seattle’s protest zone

Updated: 1 hours ago
The violence that came just over a week after another shooting in the zone left one person dead and another wounded.

VOD Recordings

Ketchum mayor discusses increase in visitors and residents in area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With the 4th of July coming up, KMVT reached out to the city of Ketchum to see if they are expecting an increase in tourists and visitors to the area this year, and if the COVID-19 pandemic will have an effect on the holiday.

VOD Recordings

45th Idaho Regatta concludes with good turnout despite rain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
No matter rain or shine, boat racers at the Idaho Regatta were out in full force Sunday morning. KMVT spoke with some out-of-state participants who shared their passion for boat racing.

Latest News

News

Eagle woman dies after floating Boise River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Eagle woman dies in floating accident.

News

Lessons learned from Idaho’s March earthquake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha
State officials continue to learn from and monitor the 6.5 magnitude earthquake.

News

Hay bails fall on major Twin Falls street

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Broken hay bales caused traffic delays Monday, June 22, near the Magic Valley Mall. Officials say 17 half-ton bales fell off the trailer. It happened around 9 o’clock in the morning on the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd North and Pole Line Road.

News

’48 HOURS’ — The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge

Updated: 4 hours ago
A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence. Could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports for "48 Hours."

Regional

’48 HOURS’ — The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anne-Marie Green
A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence. Could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports for "48 Hours."

News

Patient communication more important than ever for St. Luke’s

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
St. Luke's ensures all patients receive excellent communication through the communication framework for healthcare professionals called AIDET.