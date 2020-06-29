Advertisement

Buhl prepares for Sagebrush Days with changes this year

By Jake Brasil
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:53 PM MDT
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The city of Buhl continues to plan and prepare for the Fourth of July Sagebrush Days, as well acknowledging the possible concern from residents. KMVT spoke with members of the community to get their take on this upcoming celebration.

Though there may be some concern for having such a large gathering due to the COVID-19 health threat, the Sagebrush Days are considered one of the year’s big events in Buhl.

“It’s a big draw for this community, and it’s a big day for the local businesses here, which we support heavily,” said Todd Fahner, co-owner of the Oregon Trail Inn.

The city of Buhl said in a press release, “This is a time of celebration, but understand if you are not comfortable attending the event then you should find another way to celebrate our country’s celebration of Independence Day.”

The city and chamber of commerce also asks all those attending to comply with all of the health departments recommendations including social distancing, wearing of a face mask and frequent and proper attendance to personal hygiene.

“People might be nervous, but I think that it will be OK,” Fahner said. “If you are sick, you should probably stay home. If you are one of the vulnerable people, try and stay out of the big crowds, because there will be some good sized crowds.”

KMVT also spoke with a long time Buhl community member who said she was not that surprised to find out the city was going ahead with the celebration.

“Even people from out of town come, there might be other very more local specialized things going on, but this is always be the thing for the town,” said Reba Puente.

The city has also extended the parade route, and are encourage everyone to spread out along the route to avoid crowding at the main intersection in town. They say the parks and recreational grounds provide for many acres to spread out and enjoy your family day with a picnic or family games away from crowds. The evening will end with the largest firework display in the history of Buhl.

“I think that it is pretty logical to be hesitant with all of what is going on, but I think that as long as you are being safe and you are comfortable doing it then you should go ahead,” Puente said. “If you are not comfortable, of course stay home, you know, be safe. If you are sick, stay home and take care of yourself and others.”

2020 Buhl Sagebrush Days Schedule

  • June 2 - 7-8 p.m. Community Celebration sponsored by the Buhl Family Network in McClusky Park. There will be patriotic songs and testimonies. Bring the entire family and your lawn chairs!
  • July 2 - Buhl Community Easter Egg Hunt and Day of the Child Parade -parade will gather at 6 p.m. at the Furniture Room parking lot in Buhl; Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Buhl football field
  • July 3 -Vendors will open in Eastman Park at 3 p.m.
  • July 4 - 7 a.m. Buhl Key Club Fun Run, check in at the Furniture Room parking lot on Main Street. - 10 a.m. Parade Grand Marshals will be the 2020 Seniors from Buhl and Castleford; Fly over by the “Buhl Airforce” and our National Anthem performed by Hope Hale. -11 a.m. vendors open in Eastman Park There will be a beer and wine garden brought to you by Magic Valley Brewing. -Live Music -1 p.m. Fire Hose Competition at McClusky Park -Anvil Firing at dusk before fireworks -Fireworks at North Park at dusk

