Eagle woman dies after floating Boise River

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An Idaho woman has died after floating the Boise River.

The Ada County Coroner released the victim’s name Monday, Ashley Surratt of Eagle.

An Eagle woman has passed away following a floating trip at the Boise River. (KBOI)

The 35 year-old reportedly went under the water, when witnesses say her raft was losing air.

KBOI reports that a bystander managed to get her out of the water and started CPR until firefighters could take over.

She was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where she died.

Coroner Dotti Owens says toxicology results may take several weeks to return.

The cause and manner of death are pending. Boise Police is investigating the death.

