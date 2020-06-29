Advertisement

‘Enough’: 1 killed in shooting in Seattle’s protest zone

It's called the 'Capitol Hill Organized Protest' area
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a younger teenager was wounded early Monday in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone — the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change after business complaints and criticism from President Donald Trump.

The violence that came just over a week after another shooting in the zone left one person dead and another wounded was “dangerous and unacceptable” police Chief Carmen Best said.

“Enough is enough,” Best told reporters. “We need to be able to get back into the area.”

Demonstrators have occupied several blocks around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct and a park for about two weeks after police abandoned the precinct following standoffs and clashes with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Jeep SUV near one of the makeshift barriers around the protest zone about 3 a.m. Monday, just before the shooting, a police statement said.

Callers to 911 said several people fired shots into the vehicle. Police said that two people who were probably the occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center, police said. The second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was hospitalized with gunshot injuries. He was reported in critical condition.

“Detectives searched the Jeep for evidence, but it was clear the crime scene had been disturbed,” the police statement said.

In the previous fatal shooting in the zone, a 19-year-old man was killed on June 20 and a 33-year-old man was wounded.

Best said the shootings are obscuring the message of racial justice that protesters say they are promoting.

“Two African American men are dead, at a place where they claim to be working for Black Lives Matter. But they’re gone, they’re dead now,” the police chief said.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that the city would start trying to dismantle what has been named the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” area. City workers on Friday tried to remove makeshift barriers erected around the area but stopped their work after demonstrators objected.

Nearby businesses and property owners filed a federal lawsuit against the city last Wednesday, claiming officials have been too tolerant of those who created the zone and that officials have deprived property owners of their property rights by allowing the zone to continue existing.

The business owners said they were not trying to undermine the protesters' anti-police-brutality and Black Lives Matter messages.

But the owners said they have suffered because the creation of the zone has limited their access to their businesses and that some owners trying clean graffiti from their storefronts or attempting to photograph protesters have been threatened.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Seattle protest area, as well as city and state leaders. He tweeted Monday morning that the protesters “have ZERO respect for Government.”

Some demonstrators in the occupied zone say the demonstration isn't the reason for the shootings.

“The bloodshed you’re talking about has nothing to do with the movement,” Antwan Bolar, 43, told The Seattle Times. “That’s people who would have been doing it in North Seattle or South Seattle anyways — it’s just concentrated here.”

___

Associated Press reporters Chris Grygiel and Gene Johnson contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health District identifies COVID-19 clusters at McCain Foods, Magic Valley Growers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Garrett Hottle
On Monday, a spokesperson for South Central Public Health said in an email the facilities with ongoing clusters are McCain Foods located in Cassia County and Magic Valley Growers located in Gooding County. In the email, Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health indicated as of Friday afternoon there had been 12 total cases of coronavirus identified at McCain Foods in Burley, and that seven of those cases are still being monitored.

Coronavirus

Arizona shuts bars, theaters, parks amid virus resurgence

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

National Politics

White House: Trump not briefed on ‘unverified’ bounties

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

National Politics

Social media platforms face a reckoning over hate speech

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

National Politics

Dems push election-season health care bill toward House OK

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ALAN FRAM
Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday.

Latest News

National

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

National

AMBER Alert issued for missing eight-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
An AMBER Alert has been issued for eight-year-old Josiah Brantley, who Tallahassee Police say may be with his mother in Live Oak or Orlando.

KMVT | Weather | Twin Falls, ID

Summer snow blankets portions of Wood River Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Portions of the Wood River Valley woke up to more than 6 inches of snow on Monday morning, as the end of June looked more like a mid-winter morning.

National Politics

Seattle's 'occupied zone' remains in place

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Protesters continued to hold Seattle's "occupied zone," despite promises from the mayor that the barricades would be moved.

National

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 2 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.