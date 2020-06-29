Fundraiser set up for family involved in fatal accident Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Gofundme page has been set up for the family involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning west of Filer.

Saha Karahasanovic and her two daughters were driving a Nissan Sentra westbound on Highway 30, when a Subaru Outback driven by Carolyn Cornie collided with them head on.

Amina Karahasanovic, 20, of Twin Falls, and her mother Saha were both eventually taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Both Cornie and the younger Karahasanovic daughter in the Nissan died at the scene.

The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000, and at the time of this writing, has raised $8,200.

The funds raised will go towards medical and funeral costs.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.