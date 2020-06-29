Advertisement

Health District identifies COVID-19 clusters at McCain Foods, Magic Valley Growers

Cases expected rise with increased testing
According to a statement from Tarah Arnold, US Corporate Affairs at McCain Foods, the plant in Burley has undergone rigorous disinfecting and sanitizing, and that all impacted employees will be quarantined for 14 days with pay, as well as any employee who may have come into contacted with the impacted employee. Additionally, according to an email from a public relations representative for McCain the company is offering free coronavirus testing on a voluntary basis to any plant employee who has health concerns or symptoms.
According to a statement from Tarah Arnold, US Corporate Affairs at McCain Foods, the plant in Burley has undergone rigorous disinfecting and sanitizing, and that all impacted employees will be quarantined for 14 days with pay, as well as any employee who may have come into contacted with the impacted employee. Additionally, according to an email from a public relations representative for McCain the company is offering free coronavirus testing on a voluntary basis to any plant employee who has health concerns or symptoms.(KMVT)
By Garrett Hottle
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The South Central Public Health District has identified two coronavirus clusters in food processing facilities located within Southern Idaho.

On Monday, a spokesperson for South Central Public Health said in an email the facilities with ongoing clusters are McCain Foods located in Cassia County and Magic Valley Growers located in Gooding County. In the email, Brianna Bodily of South Central Public Health indicated as of Friday afternoon there had been 12 total cases of coronavirus identified at McCain Foods in Burley, and that seven of those cases are still being monitored.

The district also expects the number of cases at McCain Foods to grow with increased employee testing. The district also indicated 17 total cases had been identified at Magic Valley Growers in Gooding County, and that only one case is still being monitored.

KMVT reached out to the McCains Food plant in Burley and was put in touch with Jennifer Donahoe, a Public Relations Director with Planit Agency. In an email, Donahoe said the McCain food plant in Burley has had an increase in positive cases due to community spread of COVID-19, but has not had to shut down due to McCain’s strict process of thoroughly disinfecting and sanitizing.

Donahoe also delivered us a statement from Tarah Arnold, of US Corporate Affairs at McCain Foods. In the statement, Arnold said employees who test positive or came in contact with an employee who tested positive will be placed on a 14-day paid quarantine.

Additionally according to Donahoe, McCain is offering free coronavirus testing on a voluntary basis to any plant employee with health concerns or symptoms.

KMVT also reached out to the Magic Valley Growers office in Wendell, who said per company policy they would not be releasing any information regarding the matter.

There have been a total of four coronavirus clusters identified within the South Central Public Health District. The largest of which were at IdaBeef in Burley where 56 cases of coronavirus were identified, and Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome where 70 cases were identified.

As of Friday, the facilities at IdaBeef in Burley and Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome no longer have any active cases of coronavirus. The employees who tested positive are also off isolation and no longer being monitored, according to South Central Public Health District.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protecting your home from mosquitoes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is reminding people of easy and quick things you can do to protect your home from mosquitoes.

News

Buhl prepares for Sagebrush Days with changes this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Buhl continues to plan and prepare for the 4th of July Sagebrush Days, as well acknowledging the possible concern from residents. KMVT spoke with members of the community to get their take on this upcoming celebration.

KMVT | Weather | Twin Falls, ID

Summer snow blankets portions of Wood River Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Portions of the Wood River Valley woke up to more than 6 inches of snow on Monday morning, as the end of June looked more like a mid-winter morning.

National

‘Enough’: 1 killed in shooting in Seattle’s protest zone

Updated: 3 hours ago
The violence that came just over a week after another shooting in the zone left one person dead and another wounded.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ketchum mayor discusses increase in visitors and residents in area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With the 4th of July coming up, KMVT reached out to the city of Ketchum to see if they are expecting an increase in tourists and visitors to the area this year, and if the COVID-19 pandemic will have an effect on the holiday.

VOD Recordings

45th Idaho Regatta concludes with good turnout despite rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
No matter rain or shine, boat racers at the Idaho Regatta were out in full force Sunday morning. KMVT spoke with some out-of-state participants who shared their passion for boat racing.

News

Eagle woman dies after floating Boise River

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Eagle woman dies in floating accident.

News

Lessons learned from Idaho’s March earthquake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Elisha
State officials continue to learn from and monitor the 6.5 magnitude earthquake.

News

Hay bails fall on major Twin Falls street

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Broken hay bales caused traffic delays Monday, June 22, near the Magic Valley Mall. Officials say 17 half-ton bales fell off the trailer. It happened around 9 o’clock in the morning on the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd North and Pole Line Road.

News

’48 HOURS’ — The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge

Updated: 5 hours ago
A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence. Could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports for "48 Hours."