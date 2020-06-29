Advertisement

Ketchum mayor discusses increase in visitors and residents in area

With the 4th of July coming up, KMVT reached out to the city of Ketchum to see if they are expecting an increase in tourists and visitors to their area this year, and if the COVID-19 pandemic will have an effect on the holiday.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With the 4th of July coming up, KMVT reached out to the city of Ketchum to see if they are expecting an increase in tourists and visitors to the area this year, and if the COVID-19 pandemic will have an effect on the holiday.

Ketchum mayor Neil Bradshaw says the city tends to keep it a bit laid back for the 4th of July holiday, so there is not much worry when it comes to having to cancel events. Although he did mention the increase in tourists and second home owners have been coming to the area a lot sooner then they normally would. Which he attributes to people seeing Idaho and Ketchum as a good place to distance themselves from densely populated areas, in order to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“You know real estate sales are up, people are moving here permanently but people are also coming here from other areas, because Idaho is great place to be frankly during COVID, because we don’t have that many people in a very large state,” Bradshaw said.

He describes this as a double edged sword, as it is always good to see more people come into the area, but it also increases the risk of fear and the spread of COVID-19.

