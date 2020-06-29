KMVT Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, June 29, 2020

A storm system currently located over central Idaho is going to provide us with some wet, cool, and breezy weather for the final two days of June. Today is going to be the wettest day of the next week as there are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around all day long. Tonight and tomorrow are then going to be a little bit drier than today is going to be as this storm system begins to work its way towards the northeast, but there are still going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, so you are going to want to keep that rain jacket handy. Also, while this is primarily going to be a rain event for most locations, locations above 6500 feet could see some snow showers mix in with this rain at times, and locations above 7000 feet could even see a couple inches of snow accumulation!

To go along with this wet weather, it is also going to be cool today and tomorrow (although tomorrow is going to be a lot warmer than today is going to be) as high temperatures today are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations, and high temperatures tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy today and tomorrow, especially in the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

As we kick the month of July off on Wednesday, another storm system is going to be close enough to our area to produce some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the Wood River Valley, but most locations are going to be dry on Wednesday and are going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies. It is also going to be a little breezy on Wednesday as this storm system passes by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures on Wednesday are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs are only going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

More summer-like weather is then expected on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as we are going to have southwesterly flow aloft as high pressure is going to be located to our southeast and low pressure is going to be located to our northeast. This southwesterly flow aloft is going to allow warm to hot temperatures to return to our area for these four days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies over these four days, and most locations are going to be dry over these four days as well, although there is a slight chance that we could see a couple rain showers or thunderstorms pop up each day, especially in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills, as a few weak disturbances work their way through our area.

TODAY (MONDAY, JUNE 29): MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Breezy and cool. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Rain showers likely. Some snow showers are also possible in locations with an elevation above 6500-7000 feet. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. Cool.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WSW 10-20 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: South 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 53)

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Cool. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Some snow showers are also possible in locations with an elevation above 6500-7000 feet. Chilly.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WSW 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 46 (Wood River Valley: Low: 39)

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, JUNE 30): MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Breezy and A LOT warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Some snow showers are also possible in locations with an elevation above 6500-7000 feet. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as cool.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: West 10-20 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WSW 5-20 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 70 (Wood River Valley: High: 62)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Patchy clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Cool. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Patchy clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Cool.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: SW 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: NW 5-10 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 49 (Wood River Valley: Low: 41)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer.

Magic Valley: High: 74 Low: 50 (Wood River Valley: High: 70 Low: 42)

THURSDAY, JULY 2: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Magic Valley: High: 83 Low: 56 (Wood River Valley: High: 76 Low: 50)

FRIDAY, JULY 3: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warmer.

Magic Valley: High: 88 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 52)

SATURDAY, JULY 4 (INDEPENDENCE DAY): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 90 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 83 Low: 53)

SUNDAY, JULY 5: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 90 (Wood River Valley: High: 84)

