Advertisement

Large steel American flag installed outside KMVT for community art event

10th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley underway
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The sculpture “Torn but Proud” recently arrived at KMVT as part of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley.

The creators of the work, Andy and Zach Henson of A to Z Fabrication and Welding LLC, carefully installed the large steel sculpture near the sidewalk in front of KMVT.

Decide the winners of $43,000 in prize money! Register to vote for your 16 favorite artists at Twin Falls Center for...

Posted by Art & Soul of Magic Valley on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

People can view the art instillation during the 10th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley. This year’s event has more than 300 participating artists.

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is the largest prize-awarding, public-voting art contest in the Northwest. Running from June 26 to July 11 this year. Art and Soul is free to the public and encourages exploration and art appreciation throughout the Magic Valley. Participate and vote for their favorites.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

'Torn but Proud' flag installed outside KMVT for annual Magic Valley art contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The sculpture “Torn but Proud” recently arrived at KMVT as part of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley. The creators of the work, Andy and Zach Henson of A to Z Fabrication and Welding LLC, carefully installed the large steel sculpture near the sidewalk in front of KMVT.

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital donates bikes to community kids

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:44 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
All the different departments and teams at Minidoka Memorial Hospital got together to build bikes.

Community

Burley woman organizes gratitude walk for Mini-Cassia police

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Law enforcement officers in the Mini-Cassia area will be receiving a show of gratitude Friday evening.

Events

Idaho Regatta kicks off with boat parade

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
The 45th annual Idaho Regatta had its boat parade Friday in Burley.

Latest News

Community

10th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley begins

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
During that time people can go through the entire city of Twin Falls and look at pieces of art placed outside of different businesses and stores.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Hidden Valley Organic Dairy Farm

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:55 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
After a mile and a half on a dirt road through the rolling green fields in Paul, Idaho, sits Hidden Valley Organic Dairy. A place Managing Member Perry Van Tassell has been since he was a kid.

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital awarded sterile processing certification

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Minidoka Memorial Hospital has recently been awarded the sterile processing department certification.

Obituaries

Hess, Katheryn Anna

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Katheryn Anna Hess, 86, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in Gooding.

Obituaries

Luttmer, Theodore “Ted” Gardner

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Theodore “Ted” Gardner Luttmer, 58, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Wendell.

Obituaries

Bingham, Mekala

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
On June 13, 2020 Mekala Koyle Bingham (29) loving mother of Grant and Nash and wife of Hank Ray Bingham passed away in a tragic car accident. The Bingham family are residents of Dietrich, Idaho.