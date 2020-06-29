Large steel American flag installed outside KMVT for community art event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The sculpture “Torn but Proud” recently arrived at KMVT as part of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley.

The creators of the work, Andy and Zach Henson of A to Z Fabrication and Welding LLC, carefully installed the large steel sculpture near the sidewalk in front of KMVT.

Decide the winners of $43,000 in prize money! Register to vote for your 16 favorite artists at Twin Falls Center for... Posted by Art & Soul of Magic Valley on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

People can view the art instillation during the 10th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley. This year’s event has more than 300 participating artists.

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is the largest prize-awarding, public-voting art contest in the Northwest. Running from June 26 to July 11 this year. Art and Soul is free to the public and encourages exploration and art appreciation throughout the Magic Valley. Participate and vote for their favorites.

