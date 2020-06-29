Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Portland police arrest 8, fire crowd-control munitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested eight people and fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters who threw rocks and bottles during demonstrations in front of law enforcement buildings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the series of confrontations began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, where protesters seeking racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month used fencing and street barricades to block off a street. Police say that lasers were shined into officers eyes, and rocks, bottles and paint were thrown at them during the demonstration. Civil liberties advocates said in a lawsuit Sunday that the police response to recent demonstrations appeared designed to squelch free speech.

PRISONER DEATH

Inmate at Idaho state prison dies in apparent suicide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide. Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said a correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Harris was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

CAPSIZED KAYAK-DROWNING

Washington man drowns while trying to rescue wife, child

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

EXCHANGE-BEAR CUB RESCUED

Black bear rescued as cub released back into Wyoming woods

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A young black bear is back in the wild in western Wyoming after being rescued as a cub. Seven-year-old Taz MacBride encountered the bear cub in his grandmother's back yard in Jackson Hole last October. Taz named the cub “Hissy” because it hissed at him. Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologists determined the cub probably wouldn't survive the winter on his own. They captured the cub and sent him to a black bear rehab facility in Idaho. The bear gained more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) over the next eight months. Taz was on hand to see the bear's recent release back into the wild.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor pause final stage of reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he's pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-SENTENCE

Ex-Idaho budget director will be jailed in child porn case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Idaho budget director to 90 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material. The Idaho Press reported that Judge Lynn Norton sentenced 77-year-old Martin Peterson earlier this week after he agreed to a plea deal in January. Prosecutors said Peterson was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child dating back to 2015, but 12 of the charges were dismissed in the plea agreement. Peterson worked as budget director under two former governors, and served on the staff of Democratic Sen. Frank Church.