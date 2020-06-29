Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IN PERSON VOTING

Idaho may hold traditional elections despite coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus. The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho plans to operate standard elections rather than exclusively using absentee ballots. Idaho’s May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only. Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation in April allowing the change that resulted in record voter turnout across the state. Little says he may request a special session of the state Legislature to address the November election.

MISSING IDAHO PROFESSOR

Montana officials searching for Idaho man in Glacier park

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Search and rescue teams looking for an Idaho man missing in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park. George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell. He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing on Saturday when he did not return. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the sport utility vehicle the 77-year-old man had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday. The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts said Adams is a music professor at the university.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON MASKS

Masks to be required throughout Oregon starting Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that people throughout the state will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She said in a news release Monday that the guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces. Face covering requirements were already mandated in eight counties last week. Over the last month, she said the disease has spread at an alarming rate in urban and rural counties. She says modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if further action isn't taken, hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Portland police arrest 8, fire crowd-control munitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested eight people and fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters who threw rocks and bottles during demonstrations in front of law enforcement buildings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the series of confrontations began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, where protesters seeking racial justice in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month used fencing and street barricades to block off a street. Police say that lasers were shined into officers eyes, and rocks, bottles and paint were thrown at them during the demonstration. Civil liberties advocates said in a lawsuit Sunday that the police response to recent demonstrations appeared designed to squelch free speech.

PRISONER DEATH

Inmate at Idaho state prison dies in apparent suicide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide. Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said a correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Harris was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

CAPSIZED KAYAK-DROWNING

Washington man drowns while trying to rescue wife, child

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.