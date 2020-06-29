Lessons learned from Idaho’s March earthquake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The University of Idaho’s state program, the Idaho Geological Survey, continues to monitor and learn from the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that rocked Idahoans in March.

A commentary was put-out earlier this month, with many facts and lessons. However, the most important take-away researchers want you to know, is that Idaho is a seismic state.

Even though not many people associate earthquakes with the Gem State, Idaho made the top 10 in University of Nevada’s formal earthquake list, ranking number seven in the whole nation.

After the March earthquake, there have been thousands of small aftershocks, which could last up to a year or it could activate nearby faults.

“One thing that cannot be done in seismology is predict an earthquake,” explained Dr. Claudio Berti, who is the director and state geologist at the Idaho Geological Survey. “Once a big earthquake happens, what can be done is to monitor, see how to crisis evolves and hopefully learn something from that. We are trying to raise awareness that Idaho is a seismic state. A lot of seismicity is focused and concentrated in areas that are remote or densely populated.”

Dr. Berti also says, Idaho got lucky the rumble occurred in an area where not many people could have been affected. He suggests, the state implement more programs for earthquake education and safety.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.