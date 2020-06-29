McBride, Joyce Marie

BURLEY—Joyce Marie Randall McBride, age 88, passed quietly from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 12, 2020, due to congestive heart failure.

Born to Grant Dilmon and Anita Gierisch Randall on September 10, 1931, in Burley, Idaho, she was the first of five children and was raised on a small farm. They were not wealthy but learned to work hard and found joy in their love of family and the simple things of life.

Joyce met Ramon Wells McBride in seminary class when she was a freshman and he was a senior in high school. After graduating from high school, Joyce attended Ricks College. Ramon had joined the Unites States Air Force and courted Joyce via letters and visits while on furlough. While Joyce was at Ricks, Ramon sent her an engagement ring in the mail. They were married on March 13, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. After their marriage, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, where Ramon was stationed in the Air Force and they had their first son, Ramon Jr. After leaving the service, they moved to Provo, Utah, where Ramon attended Brigham Young University. While there, their first daughter, Anita, was born. They then moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where Ramon attended Ricks College and two more children, JoLynn and Grant, were born. After his graduation, they moved back to Burley where Ramon taught school and their last child, Anne, was born.

Joyce was the heart and backbone of her family. Because of her great love for her family, she sacrificed much. While Ramon always worked two jobs at Burley Jr. High School and the Bureau of Land Management, Joyce worked hard to keep the family fed and clothed. She had the main responsibility of the upkeep of their home, gardens, and property, as well as wrangling her five active, busy children, and keeping them in line. During this process she became a referee and “first-aid queen” as she patched up many a skinned knee and cuts and scrapes from barbed wire fences and tree climbing. While shouldering all these responsibilities, Joyce lacked the ability to drive until she was well into adulthood and was thrilled to finally receive her driver’s license at the same time as her eldest son.

Joyce’s many talents included gardening, canning, homemade jams, bread, scones, quilting, sewing clothes for her children, reading, listening, and loving others.

Joyce was taught and developed a love of quilting from her mother and grandmother and spent many, many hours helping to make beautiful quilts. She made hand-made quilts and receiving blankets for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was a friend and confidant and was loyal to the core to those she loved. Joyce’s greatest gift was her love of family and of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She had a strong testimony of the power of prayer. She had many “adopted” sons and daughters who called her “Mom” and “Grandma” and she loved each one of them as her own.

Joyce was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave many years of service in the Relief Society and the Young Womens organizations. She was a life-long, dedicated visiting teacher, and provided many other types of service, including serving as a service missionary at Deseret Industries in Burley.

For the last nine years of her life, Joyce struggled with many health issues and had multiple life flights, hospitalizations, rehabs, and home health care. During this time, she tried to keep a positive attitude through the struggles and frustrations as her body would not allow her to do the things she wanted to do and to help others. She appreciated the many family and friends who called and visited to show their love for her.

Ramon was her devoted and round-the-clock caregiver. His dedication was exemplary. Through Joyce’s health challenges, he had many, many interrupted and sleepless nights; many hours, days, weeks, and months spent at her bedside; and thousands of miles driven to “check on his Sweetie.” Their children would like to say, “Thank you, Dad, for your tender, loving care of our mother and for the amazing example you have set for us. We love you very much.”

Joyce was the love of Ramon’s life. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. For almost 70 years, Ramon has shown a laminated picture of Joyce to everyone he met, which he has carried in his wallet since she was 17 years old. When he did, Joyce would just roll her eyes at him. He wanted to make sure everyone knew what a “good catch” he made.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Dr. Walter Graham, Wanda, Scott, Brian, Ilene, and the many other health care workers who helped to care for Joyce and her family with such gentle kindness. We couldn’t have navigated these trying times without their help and support; especially Wanda, who was an anchor for the family to the very end. And of course, we would like to thank Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for their thoughtful consideration of Joyce and her family.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Eleanor Reynolds and Patsy Jenkins; two grandsons, David Robbins and Alex McBride; a granddaughter, Heather Rosenthal-Gil; and a son-in-law, Mark Tuckett.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Ramon; and their children, Ramon Jr. (Mary), Anita Vail, JoLynn “Jo” Tuckett, Grant (Yvonne), and Anne (Rick) Robbins; 20 grandchildre; 38 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard Randall and Steven (Julie) Randall.

There are no words to soothe the grief and sorrow in our hearts over the loss of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend but these, “Endings are not our destiny. The more we learn about Jesus Christ, the more we realize that endings here in mortality are not endings at all. They are merely interruptions - temporary pauses that one day will seem small compared to the eternal joy awaiting the faithful.” (Dieter F Uchtdorf)

A public visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. We ask those in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at 1p.m. Friday, June 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Pella 2nd Ward, located at 152 W. 400 S., of Burley. Burial will be in Pella Cemetery.

There will be a live webcast available of the funeral and graveside services at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.