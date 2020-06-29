Advertisement

Navy laser takes down drone in weapons test

The test took place last month
The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon that can disable an aircraft mid-flight.
(CNN) – The U.S. Navy has successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon.

A military video shows a laser fired from the USS Portland disabling a drone in the Pacific.

The Navy says directed-energy weapons (DEWs) like this laser give commanders more flexibility to respond to threats during missions.

The Navy has been developing DEWs since the 1960s.

Electromagnetic weapons systems can disable threats without destroying them.

The Navy did not disclose the location of the May 16 test in the Pacific.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

