Source: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to replace Brady

The gold 50 yard marker and Patriots logo is seen on the filed before the New England Patriots play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By JIMMY GOLEN
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. A Patriots spokesman said the team had nothing to announce Sunday night.

The signing was first reported by ESPN.

The Patriots had been heading to training camp with 2019 fourth-round draft choice Jarrett Stidham as the heir apparent to Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl championships since 2001 but signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. Stidham appeared in three games last season, completing two passes for 14 yards with one interception.

The only other experienced quarterback on the defending AFC East champions' roster was 34-year-old Brian Hoyer, who has started 38 games in an 11-year career with seven NFL teams, including the Patriots twice.

The Panthers released Newton on March 24 following nine seasons, a move that saved the team $19.1 million under the NFL salary cap.

The 31-year-old Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft after leading Auburn to a national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. He helped the Panthers reach the playoffs four times, including the Super Bowl in 2015.

AP Sports Writer Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

