Dalton wins state title in tie-down roping, heads to nationals for first time

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Richfield’s Waid Dalton took home a high school state championship just over a week ago.

Dalton topped the tie-down roping leader board at the Idaho state rodeo finals.

With his first state championship, Dalton will make the inaugural trip to nationals.

A championship in his final season of high school rodeo, Dalton is happy his hard work paid off.

The tie-down roping specialist is excited to make the trip to Oklahoma in a couple of weeks.

“Well when I first started I just wanted to learn how to rope calves good and just to be a good calf roper, I wanted people to say yeah that kid can rope calves,” Dalton said.

So what got me started is my brother and we got some horses and started roping and Skeeter Roe from Wendell taught us how to rope calves and he took us and showed us how to do it right. You know there has been a lot of ups and downs but through it all, you just learn it’s good to just keep going”

After this summer, Dalton will take an LDS mission.

When he gets back, he will continue to rodeo at the collegiate level.

