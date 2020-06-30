Driver injured in I-84 rollover near Bliss

(KMVT/KSVT) - At least one person was taken to an area hospital following single-car rollover Tuesday near Bliss.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 84. The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Idaho State Police is assisting. ISP’s Lt. Robert Rausch said the driver was thrown from the car and taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

A KMVT reporter at the scene said the crash on the north side of the westbound lanes was cleaned up shortly after 1 p.m.

Check back for updates.

