Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. The new felony charges against Lori Vallow Daybell came late Monday. It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case that has transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the couple's former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse. Daybell was already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Police this month found the children’s remains buried in her husband Chad Daybell’s yard.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus. The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho plans to operate standard elections rather than exclusively using absentee ballots. Idaho’s May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only. Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation in April allowing the change that resulted in record voter turnout across the state. Little says he may request a special session of the state Legislature to address the November election.

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Search and rescue teams looking for an Idaho man missing in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park. George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell. He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing on Saturday when he did not return. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the sport utility vehicle the 77-year-old man had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday. The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts said Adams is a music professor at the university.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph. Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident. She was not identified and her current condition is unknown. Officials say she approached within ten feet of the bison multiple times after it came near her campsite. Park visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison.