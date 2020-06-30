Advertisement

Historic Wilson Theatre celebrates 100 years

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - 2020 marks a milestone for the historic Wilson Theatre in Rupert. The theatre is turning 100 years old.

Built in 1920, the Wilson Theatre has been home to vaudeville acts, movies, plays and shows over the past 100 years.

“It was built in 1920 by a man named Daniel Ward Wilson, it’s interesting to note, bid to build the theatre was $30,000 which doesn’t seem like very much,” said Kris Faux, the theatre administrator. “When they were done building the theatre it actually cost $75,000 so it went way over budget.”

After about 10 years of vacancy, the theatre was going to be torn down in 1999, but the community stepped in to help.

“There was a survey given and people felt like that was what they wanted to save, this was the building that was to be saved, so that is what we worked on, and these 10 business men all put in $10,000, so we had $100,000 seed money to start with,” said Faux.

From the stage to the floors, the theatre was loved and restored by the community who cares about it.

“There have been times of feast or famine, there have been times of board members paying the actual bills to keep the lights on,” said Faux.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Historic Wilson Theatre had lots of events planned to celebrate its monumental 100th year.

“We are just going to keep going until COVID shuts us down, and we hope that you’ll come and feel safe at the theater we are trying to make things safe so everyone will have an enjoyable time,” Faux said.

Faux says the theater has brought joy to many and hopes it can continue to do so.

“The people love the building, they recognize that it is their building, and they want to take care of it, Idaho is the gem state and the Historic Wilson Theatre is one of those gems,” said Faux.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buhl prepares for Sagebrush Days with changes this year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Buhl continues to plan and prepare for the 4th of July Sagebrush Days, as well acknowledging the possible concern from residents. KMVT spoke with members of the community to get their take on this upcoming celebration.

Obituaries

McBride, Joyce Marie

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Joyce Marie Randall McBride, age 88, passed quietly from this life surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 12, 2020, due to congestive heart failure.

Community

'Torn but Proud' flag installed outside KMVT for annual Magic Valley art contest

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The sculpture “Torn but Proud” recently arrived at KMVT as part of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley. The creators of the work, Andy and Zach Henson of A to Z Fabrication and Welding LLC, carefully installed the large steel sculpture near the sidewalk in front of KMVT.

Events

Large steel American flag installed outside KMVT for community art event

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:22 PM MDT
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Art is being installed outside On Monday, the sculpture “Torn but Proud” arrived at KMVT as part of Art and Soul of the Magic Valley.

Latest News

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital donates bikes to community kids

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:44 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
All the different departments and teams at Minidoka Memorial Hospital got together to build bikes.

Community

Burley woman organizes gratitude walk for Mini-Cassia police

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:00 PM MDT
|
By Jake Brasil
Law enforcement officers in the Mini-Cassia area will be receiving a show of gratitude Friday evening.

Events

Idaho Regatta kicks off with boat parade

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
The 45th annual Idaho Regatta had its boat parade Friday in Burley.

Community

10th Annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley begins

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
During that time people can go through the entire city of Twin Falls and look at pieces of art placed outside of different businesses and stores.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Hidden Valley Organic Dairy Farm

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:55 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
After a mile and a half on a dirt road through the rolling green fields in Paul, Idaho, sits Hidden Valley Organic Dairy. A place Managing Member Perry Van Tassell has been since he was a kid.

Community

Minidoka Memorial Hospital awarded sterile processing certification

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Minidoka Memorial Hospital has recently been awarded the sterile processing department certification.