Idaho may hold traditional elections despite coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho plans to operate standard elections rather than exclusively using absentee ballots. Idaho’s May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only.

Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation in April allowing the change that resulted in record voter turnout across the state. Little says he may request a special session of the state Legislature to address the November election.

