Idaho News Coverage Advisory

MISSING KIDS-MOM-NEW CHARGES

BOISE — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished in a bizarre case that captured worldwide attention had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 747 words. With AP Photos.

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

BOISE — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Idaho officials to accept online signatures for an effort aimed at putting a $170 million education funding initiative on the November ballot. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 412 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INSLEE HECKLED

PASCO, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was heckled and had to cut short his speech Tuesday on battling the coronavirus pandemic in Eastern Washington. SENT: 261 words.