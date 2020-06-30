Advertisement

Kimberly graduate named Idaho Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Peyton Bair is a once in a generation athlete at Kimberly High School.

“I’ve been able to coach a couple of division 1 athletes. Peyton is one of the best pure athletes I have ever coached, ” Kimberly High School Track Coach Marvin Mumm said.

A decathlete and a Mississippi State signee, Bair is a 10-time state champion. He can add Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year to his resume.

"It's definitely been a long road to get here, I spent a lot of time training and preparing for this so it feels good to get those accomplishments. I put a lot of time and effort into it. "

Coach Marvin Mumm thinks the sky is the limit for Bair

“He’s one of those rare kids that is not only a great athlete, he’s got great character, he’s an excellent student. He is going to be successful wherever he goes, whatever he does, " Mumm said.

Bair’s favorite thing about competing at Kimberly was about who he got to do it with.

"I was just doing it with my family and friends. I get to compete with my younger brothers and my dad is actually our high school coach, so it is good to bond and be with them."

One day Bair could be on the big stage.

“I expect to see him competing for a position on an Olympic team. It would not surprise me to see him representing the United States as a decathlete.”

