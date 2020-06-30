KMVT Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Today is going to be a lot drier than yesterday was, but there are still going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially in the Wood River Valley, as an upper level storm system continues to hang out over our area. Some snow showers are also possible today in locations above 6500 feet, and light snow accumulations are possible in locations that do see some of this snow. It is also going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not going to be too much of an issue this morning, but it is going to be breezy during the afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight as this storm system finally begins to leave our area. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley.

As we head into tomorrow, another storm system is going to be close enough to our area to give us a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, but most locations are going to be dry tomorrow and are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as this storm system passes by our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to continue to be well below average for this time of year as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley.

Thursday is then going to have mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, and Friday is going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as a few weak disturbances pass by our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, as we are going to be in between an area of high pressure to our southeast and an area of low pressure to our northwest. It is also going to be very warm on these three days as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (TUESDAY, JUNE 30): MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A LOT warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around. Some snow showers are also possible in locations with an elevation above 6500 feet. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Not as cool.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WNW 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening.

Magic Valley: High: 69 (Wood River Valley: High: 62)

TONIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Patchy clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Cool. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Patchy clouds with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Cool.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: South 5-15 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WNW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 49 (Wood River Valley: Low: 40)

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, JULY 1): MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: WSW 5-20 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: SW 5-20 mph.

Magic Valley: High: 74 (Wood River Valley: High: 68)

TOMORROW NIGHT: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and cool.

Winds: MAGIC VALLEY: South 5-10 mph. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: WNW 5-15 mph.

Magic Valley: Low: 50 (Wood River Valley: Low: 41)

THURSDAY, JULY 2: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer.

Magic Valley: High: 81 Low: 55 (Wood River Valley: High: 75 Low: 49)

FRIDAY, JULY 3: MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. Warmer.

Magic Valley: High: 88 Low: 57 (Wood River Valley: High: 81 Low: 51)

SATURDAY, JULY 4 (INDEPENDENCE DAY): MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Hot. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm.

Magic Valley: High: 90 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 84 Low: 52)

SUNDAY, JULY 5: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warm and a little breezy. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Warm and a little breezy.

Magic Valley: High: 89 Low: 58 (Wood River Valley: High: 84 Low: 50)

MONDAY, JULY 6: MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warm.

Magic Valley: High: 87 (Wood River Valley: High: 81)

