Mother of missing Idaho children found dead faces additional charges

(KMVT/KSVT) - The mother of two missing Rexburg children that were found in early June buried on her husband’s property faces new charges.

Lori Vallow-Daybell, the mother of “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, will be in court Tuesday afternoon. She faces charges of two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction and alteration or concealment of evidence — hours after police searched her husband’s property on Monday, according to East Idaho News.

Vallow-Daybell has been at the Madison County Jail since March on $1 million bond on two counts of felony desertion and nonsupport of children, along with three misdemeanors.

Valley-Daybell’s hearing is slated for 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Judge Eddins YouTube Channel.

Read the probable cause affidavit.

Check back for updates.

