Protecting your home from mosquitoes

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is reminding people of easy and quick things you can do to protect your home from mosquitoes.

The first is, if you have any standing water in your yard, get rid of it.

Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, but if you dump it out, they won’t have a chance to hatch their eggs.

The second is, if you are outside, wear long sleeves and long pants. Mosquitoes won’t have a chance to bite you if you are covered up.

A goldfish can also be placed in standing water.

“Goldfish work great, you just plop them in, and goldfish do well during the summer for livestock troughs. They will grow and adapt to their environment, they will eat the mosquito larva, that’s a great tool as well for a natural predator,” said Brian Simper the pest abatement district manager.

Mosquitoes love hot weather, and the mosquitoes take less time to hatch in the hotter weather.

