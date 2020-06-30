Twin Falls City Band to begin Thursday night concerts again

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls City Band is excited to start its Thursday night concerts again.

Elizabeth Thomsen, the director of the band, says that City Council, parks and recreation and members of the band came together to be able to do the concerts safely.

Since they are outside at the City Park, people can spread out and listen to the music from anywhere at the park.

This is the 115th concert season for the band, the longest running municipal band west of the Mississippi.

“The theme for the season is making music together again for musicians nationwide, this has been a really difficult time because we enjoy making music, making music together and making music for other people, and this just hasn’t happened for some people since January,” Thomsen said. “This is really cool that we are able to finally make music together. Our first concert is patriotic themed, just ‘America the Beautiful,' celebrating what makes America the great country it is.”

They are also having a Fourth of July concert at CSI, outside in front of the Fine Arts building at 7:30 on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.